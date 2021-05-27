Liverpool set to sign Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate: Reports

Liverpool are closing in on their first summer signing, RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, reported various media outlets yesterday.

Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the Reds will trigger Konate's 35 million-euro ($56.8m) release clause "in a few hours".

ESPN reported that Konate, who passed his medical a few weeks ago, will join Juergen Klopp's side on a five-year deal.

The French defender, who turned 22 on Tuesday, will complete his move to Anfield after the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

Romano added that there is "no chance" for the Reds' Turkish defender Ozan Kabak, who joined on loan from Schalke 04 in January, to stay at the club.

Kabak, 20, might be heading to Leipzig, who will be losing another centre-back, Dayot Upamecano, to Bayern Munich.

The Reds will be well-stocked in the centre-back department next term, with the expected return of senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who missed large parts of the season due to injuries.

Their absence coincided with a dip in form for the Reds, who eventually recovered to finish third and secure a Champions League spot.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams forged a decent partnership at the heart of Liverpool's backline towards the end of the season, but might find themselves surplus to requirements.

Citing sources, ESPN said the Reds could listen to offers for Phillips, 24, and allow Williams, 20, to leave on loan.

Also heading for the Anfield exit is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to join Barcelona as a free agent, along with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

The 30-year-old, who will captain Holland at the European Championship in the absence of van Dijk, will reportedly join the Catalan side on a three-year contract after his five-year Liverpool stint ends next month.