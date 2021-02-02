Liverpool set to sign Preston defender Ben Davies

Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign centre-back Ben Davies from Preston North End, Sky Sports reported.

The Reds are expected to pay Preston around £2 million (S$3.6m) for the 25-year-old, whose contract at the Championship side ends in June.

The deal is set to be completed on transfer deadline day this morning.

Liverpool are without senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries, and were dealt another setback after Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle ligament injury in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Manager Juergen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players.

Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre-back pairing in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-1 win over West Ham United that lifted them to third.

Mohamed Salah bagged a double, which took his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions and Klopp said the forward had an incredible appetite for goals.

"I'm not surprised... he'll never stop having a massive desire for scoring," he said.