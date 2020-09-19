Liverpool set to sign Wolves attacker Diogo Jota in £41m deal: Reports

Liverpool are set for another key signing, following the acquisition of Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

British media reported that the Reds have agreed a £41 million (S$72.1m) deal for Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who helped Wolverhampton Wanderers finish seventh in the last two English Premier League seasons.

Jota, who has agreed a five-year deal, will provide an alternative to the front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The 23-year-old racked up 16 goals in the last two EPL campaigns for Wolves and scored nine in the previous Europa League season, including hat-tricks against Espanyol and Besiktas.

The Liverpool Echo reported that Reds manager Juergen Klopp is impressed by Jota's work rate, versatility and willingness to press from the front, a key trait of the German tactician's style.

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders was instrumental in the deal, reported The Athletic. The former Porto youth coach received glowing references about Jota's character from his Portuguese contacts.

Jota is set to undergo a medical on Saturday (Sept 19), reported Sky Sports, adding that his switch to Anfield could be eased by Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving in the opposite direction in a deal worth at least £10m, including add-ons.

Wolves' flexibility with regards to the payment structure was key to sealing Jota's deal, said The Athletic's Liverpool reporter James Pearce.

He tweeted that Wolves have accepted less than 10 per cent of the guaranteed figure in the next 12 months, with most of that offset by initial payment from Wolves for Hoever.

Earlier, the Reds were keen on Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, reported The Athletic, but the relegated Hornets were demanding a £40m base fee, which could rise to over £50m. The payment structure would also be more prohibitive.

Jota's deal, on the other hand, could rise to £45m, depending on appearances.