Liverpool should be awarded EPL title: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said that there is "no way" Liverpool should finish the season without the English Premier League title, even if the campaign is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Reds were two wins away from securing a first English top-flight title in 30 years when the season was suspended.
Ceferin told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa: "If the matches are played, then they will almost certainly win it...(If) the matches cannot be played, we will need to find a way... I see no scenario (where) Liverpool would not be the winners." - AFP
