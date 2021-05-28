Liverpool sign Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate (left) in action for RB Leipzig against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from German side RB Leipzig, the English Premier League club announced on Friday (May 28).

The 22-year-old will join the Anfield club on July 1 once his work permit application is approved and medicals are completed.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed but British media reported Liverpool triggered a 41 million euro (S$66.2m) release clause in his contract. Konate had a contract until June 2023 with Leipzig.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” Konate said in a statement.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big 'thank you' to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans.”

Konate will be involved with the France team in the knockout stages of the European Under-21 Championship which begin on May 31.

Liverpool struggled to defend their English Premier League title last season after an injury crisis in defence when they lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to season-ending injuries early in the campaign.

KLOPP: IBRAHIMA WILL ADD QUALITY

Reds manager Juergen Klopp said Konate is someone he has admired for a long time, ever since he first became aware of his potential when the 1.94m-tall defender was at Sochaux.

He told the club website: “After the problems we had with injuries in the centre-half position last season, there’s no doubt it was clear it was an area of the team we needed to strengthen – but I first have to say that the job Nat (Phillips), Rhys (Williams) and Ozan (Kabak) did was incredible. Unbelievable really.

“In Ibrahima, we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football. I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury, but even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves." – REUTERS