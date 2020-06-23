Liverpool's attack needs boosting, says Jamie Carragher

Liverpool need to bolster their attacking options, said former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, following their drab English Premier League 0-0 draw against Everton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In attack, Juergen Klopp started with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Takumi Minamino coming in for Mohamed Salah.

However, this change resulted in a "massive drop off" going forward, according to Carragher.

"The front three are as good as anyone in Europe but, when just one of them isn't playing, there is a massive drop off," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"(Divock) Origi is a legend at the club for the goals he scored, but they still need more. Minamino is not for me... that's why Liverpool still need to strengthen their front three."

FRUSTRATED

Klopp, too, was left frustrated by his forwards.

"We didn't have enough chances. We were dominant, but they had the biggest chance," said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute.

"I liked a lot of things about our game, but we didn't have those moments in attack... we didn't have the rhythm... the point is one we deserve."

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti also felt that the draw was a fair result, saying: "We performed really well, we showed good personality and character. A draw is fair."

Liverpool, who face Crystal Palace on Thursday morning (Singapore time), now need five more points to be crowned EPL champions, unless Manchester City dropped points against Burnley this morning.

Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who missed the Everton game due to a minor knock, would be back against Palace, while James Milner and Joel Matip will be assessed after the pair were injured in the Merseyside Derby.