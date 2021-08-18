Liverpool’s depth could be severely tested: Richard Buxton

Despite getting their English Premier League campaign off to a bright start with a 3-0 win over Norwich City, Liverpool's progress could be hampered by next month's international break.

During the international window in March, Fifa had given clubs special dispensation to hold on to their players who faced at least a five-day quarantine upon their return from national call-ups.

Eventually, South America's World Cup qualifiers had to be postponed as many of their Europe-based players were unavailable.

But Fifa will not be extending the special dispensation this time around. Its spokesman told the Daily Mail that "the temporary amendment was in place until April 2021 and is no longer in effect nor is it intended to be applied for September".

This would mean that the Reds might have to do without four first-team players - Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and their Brazilian contingent of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino - for extended periods next month.

Brazil and Egypt are in the UK's "red list" of destinations, which means travellers from these countries face a 10-day quarantine upon returning to Britain.

With a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers, which end on Sept 10, being squeezed into the window for South America, there was already concern that the Reds' Brazilian trio will miss the EPL clash against Leeds United on Sept 12.

If they are unable to get quarantine concessions from the authorities, they could also miss the first match of their Champions League group campaign on Sept 14 or 15 and Crystal Palace's visit to Anfield on Sept 18.

Salah, who became the first EPL player to score in the opening match for five consecutive seasons, might miss two games after completing next month's international duty against Gabon on Sept 5.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp already knows how players' unavailability can expose his side's limited strength in depth.

Seeing his centre-back options decimated by injury early in the last campaign led to a failed title defence.

Fifa's special dispensation in March then helped the Reds stave off a potential crisis as Klopp's side salvaged a dismal season with a third-place finish.

But, with Fifa no longer prepared to extend their temporary rule, Liverpool's squad deficiencies could again be laid bare.

Being shorn of effectively his team's spine in the season's formative months might derail their title bid even before it has begun in earnest.

The Reds' rivals aren't immune from the quarantining pitfalls, too. Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are both in line for temporary absences; as are Manchester United's South American duo of Edinson Cavani and Fred.

Unlike them, however, Klopp still lacks a supporting cast capable of stepping in for the quartet.

Next January, he could be without his African trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita during the African Nations Cup.

By that stage, Liverpool could be repeating recent history by loosening their grip on the title and scrambling just to be in the conversation for Champions League qualification.

While there is still time before the transfer window closes on Aug 31, club owners Fenway Sports Group should loosen the purse strings to ensure some reinforcements arrive.

At the very least, there should be a replacement for midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Otherwise, the Reds faithful could be left to rue another season of unfulfilled potential.