Liverpool’s Klopp and van Dijk pleased with City draw

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez missed an 86th-minute penalty as the English Premier League champions were held to a 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

City substitute Leroy Sane was brought down in the area by the lunging Virgil van Dijk but, with regular penalty-taker Sergio Aguero having been substituted, Mahrez took the responsibility and blasted the spot-kick high over the bar at Anfield.

"It is not smart to dive in there," van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"It was a penalty and it shouldn't have happened, but I'm very happy we didn't concede. They did well, as did we, up until the penalty moment.

"We were unlucky not to score and lucky not to concede as well, so we cancelled each other out. It was a tough game against the champions and I'm happy we kept the clean sheet."

The result leaves the pair level with Chelsea on 20 points although City stay top on goal difference with Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side in third place.

The 51 per cent possession allowed to City was the lowest they have enjoyed since manager Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016 and indicated how much the two teams cancelled each other out.

"Don't lose the ball in the wrong moment otherwise you will have a big problem," said Klopp.

"Both teams did well. We were a bit lucky with the penalty of course, that was clear."

Liverpool, who remain unbeaten in their last 18 home games against City, came out roaring and dominated the opening 10 minutes but Guardiola's side weathered that early storm, slowed down the game and frustrated the hosts.

City's wide men Raheem Sterling and Mahrez played deeper than usual and limited the forward runs from Liverpool's fullbacks, while Guardiola's defence avoided the high line which proved so disastrous in defeats at Anfield last season.

Liverpool did a good job of compressing the space in front of their defence, making it harder for City midfielders David Silva and Bernardo Silva to create.

Klopp's front three had been deadly in the two home games against City last season, but the service to them was restricted and the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could create little from their limited opportunities.

"I am really happy with what the boys did today," said Klopp.

"The start to the game was fantastic and I liked it but, if you want to win against City, you have to use a few of these half-chances," added Klopp, who was pleased with the point.

"If somebody had told me after eight fixtures 20 points I'd say yes but, with this fixture list, I would buy it.

"I am really happy with what the boys did. I thought how we defended was brilliant. We have played City often and they are outstanding. It was really intense and both showed respect for the other team."

Meanwhile, Klopp took aim at Uefa's new Nations League competition, labelling it "senseless" as the German vented his frustration at losing his players for international duty.

"Now the players go off and play the Nations League which is the most senseless competition ," said Klopp, who urged the football authorities to look at the issue of players being overused. - AFP, REUTERS

