Liverpool's Neco Williams gets praise from Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Wales extended their perfect start to the Nations League campaign as Liverpool defender Neco Williams snatched a last-gasp winner in yesterday's 1-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Ryan Giggs' side were well below their best for most of the League B, Group 4 tie, but 19-year-old Williams came off the bench to break the deadlock with a header deep into stoppage time on his home debut at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Williams' first goal in pro football made it four straight wins in all competitions for Wales.

Said Giggs: "Neco came on the other night and he was fantastic... I was umming and ahing whether to start him today... but he came on and not only his goal, but his overall performance was fantastic."

Giggs' men, who also pipped Finland 1-0 last week, are now unbeaten in eight matches dating back to June 2019.

Bulgaria frustrated the hosts with their cautious approach and it didn't help Wales' cause that skipper Gareth Bale was well short of match sharpness .