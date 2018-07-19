Liverpool's record bid for Alisson accepted by AS Roma

AS Roma have accepted Liverpool's£66.8 million (S$119.2m) bid for goalkeeper Alisson, reported the British media yesterday.

Should the deal be completed, it would be a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, eclipsing the £35m Manchester City paid Benfica for Ederson last year.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the Reds had initially put in an offer of £62m, which included £53m up front with £9m in add-ons, but it was rejected by the Italian side on Tuesday.

Roma insisted on their £66.8m valuation, which was swiftly met by the Reds yesterday.

Chelsea were also reportedly keen on the 25-year-old Alisson, who played in all five of Brazil's matches at the World Cup.

ERROR-PRONE

The Blues are coming up with a Plan B as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had hinted of a possible exit and has been linked with Real Madrid.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol tweeted that Chelsea are considering to be reunited with Arsenal's Petr Cech or could sign Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel.

The goalkeeping position has been the Achilles' heel of the Reds, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius proving to be error-prone.

Meanwhile, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who failed to score in six appearances during a loan spell with relegated West Bromwich Albion, said he hopes to stay with the Reds.

"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully, being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract, his first professional deal with the Reds, reported Reuters.

Brewster is yet to feature for the senior squad but has impressed for the youth side, scoring five goals in 11 league appearances last season as the club finished second in the developmental Premier League 2.

Liverpool, who play Blackburn Rovers in a friendly tomorrow morning (Singapore time), will be taking part in the International Champions Cup in the United States, where they will meet Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.