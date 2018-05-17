LMA Manager of the Year winner Pep: City won't splash the cash
English Premier League champions Manchester City are targeting just one or two signings for next season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
City spent more than £300 million (S$543m) on players last season and that heavy investment paid off with City winning the EPL title and League Cup.
The Citizens amassed a record-breaking 100 league points, 19 more than second-placed Manchester United.
But Guardiola, who was named Manager of the Year at a League Managers Association awards ceremony yesterday, said fans should not expect similar spending.
"We will sign one or two more," the 47-year-old told Sky Sports.
"Maybe people don't believe me, but we don't have £300m to invest every season. We invested a lot but we will invest less in the future because, instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one.
"The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say we won because we invested a lot, they are right." - REUTERS
