Loew must adopt Bayern template for Germany: Richard Buxton

Thomas Mueller (far right) made his Germany return in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. PHOTO: REUTERS

As Joachim Loew prepares for his final tournament as Germany coach, a return to the past might pave the way for a fond farewell at Euro 2020.

During the four-time world champions' 1-1 friendly draw with Denmark yesterday morning (Singapore time), the 61-year-old experimented with a first XI comprising six Bayern Munich players.

On his return to the international fold, Thomas Mueller was accompanied by clubmates Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele and Manuel Neuer on the Tivoli Stadion Tirol pitch in Innsbruck, Austria.

Admittedly, Loew's hand might have been forced due to the absence of Kai Havertz, Ilkay Guendogan, Timo Werner and Antonio Ruediger following their Champions League final exertions last weekend.

But a Bayern-dominant line-up - which brings back memories of some of Germany's finest hours - could serve Die Mannschaft well both at the Euros and in the longer term, with former Bayern coach Hansi Flick taking over after the European Championship.

There were also six Bayern players in the starting XI when Germany pipped Argentina 1-0 in the 2014 World Cup final.

Representatives from the Allianz Arena also played a major role when Germany reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, where they bowed out after losing to France.

The Bavarian side's influence on the national team has not reached such heights since, as Die Mannschaft's fortunes nosedived at the last World Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.

At Russia 2018, Didier Deschamps' unspectacular yet highly efficient France side usurped their neighbours at the summit of world football.

They now pose the greatest obstacle in an unenviable Group F, which also contains the holders Portugal.

By recalling both Mueller and Hummels, Loew is clearly hoping for a change in fortunes.

But as shown by the stalemate against the Danes, some work still needs to be done.

PEGGED BACK

Hummels' surprise return from the international wilderness failed to prevent Germany's defence from being exposed as they were pegged level by Yussuf Poulsen after Florian Neuhaus' opener.

At the other end, his former clubmate Mueller has yet to showcase the devastating impact which helped Flick's side clinch a ninth successive Bundesliga title.

Fortunately for Loew, the solution lies around the corner; both figuratively and literally.

If events across the continent this month have taught the stubborn Svengali anything, it is that a heavy pressing system is again a successful route map for German managers.

The last three Champions League winners, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, Flick's Bayern and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea make that abundantly clear.

Flick's impending return to Die Mannschaft this summer also goes some way to easing tensions which have arisen between his former and future employers.

BEYOND EUROS

Loew's decision to force Mueller, Hummels and Jerome Boateng into early retirement two years ago escalated an already difficult stand-off to the point of Bayern's hierarchy threatening to withdraw their remaining players from national selection.

Yet his ability to enact positive changes in the final weeks of his tenure would provide Germany with a fighting chance of winning Euro 2020 as well as building beyond it.