Loew pleased with new-look Germany's learning experience

Germany coach Joachim Loew was pleased as his new-look side took in some "learning experience" in their first outing with a 1-1 draw with Serbia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"In the first half, the automation in this new team, playing together for the first time, did not function that well," said Loew, who dropped the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng from his squad.

"In the second half, the team sent a very good signal that we can increase pressure and we can increase the tempo.

"We had a lot of chances and we missed the final touch a bit. That is also part of the learning experience.

"Overall, I am very satisfied with the mentality, the pressure we created."

The Germans trailed 1-0 at the break after an unmarked Luka Jovic headed in his first international goal. Germany substitute Leon Goretzka equalised in the 69th minute.

Germany had only one player from their 2014 World Cup victory in the starting line-up - goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

More aggressive and quicker than in recent games, with Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Leroy Sane playing behind striker Timo Werner, the hosts needed only three minutes to get a shot on target with Havertz firing the ball at Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic following a quick passing move.

But Serbia went forward in the 11th minute, when their first corner bounced off the back of two players to land perfectly for Jovic to head in the opener.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, is likely to be among the biggest transfer targets this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among clubs reportedly interested.

Werner twice went close to an equaliser before Serbia wasted a chance when Adem Ljajic fired a shot over the bar.

But the Germans kept their foot firmly on the gas and wasted several chances in the second half, before substitute Goretzka grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 69th minute.

Serbia, who had Dmitrovic to thank as the goalkeeper made several saves to deny the Germans a second goal, were left with 10 players when Milan Pavkov was sent off for a reckless challenge on Sane.

The Manchester City winger was taken off, but Loew said his injury was not too serious and he would be fit for Monday's European Championship qualifier against Holland in Amsterdam.

"It was a vicious foul. Sane was lucky and got away with not getting hurt but such fouls can break bones," said Loew, who started with Marco Reus and Toni Kroos on the bench to keep them fresh for the clash against Ronald Koeman's side. - REUTERS

TERRIFYING TIME FOR EPL TITLE RIVALS