Loew: Relegated Germany must move on

Joachim Loew (above) will be hoping that the youngsters he blooded in during their 3-0 win over Russia can help Germany recover from their slump.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said the former world champions must move on after their “painful” relegation from the top tier of the inaugural Nations League.

Holland's 2-0 win over current world champions France in Rotterdam ensured that the Germans will slip into League B no matter the result of their clash with the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.



“For us, this result is obviously painful, but we must accept it,” Loew said.



The Germans beat Russia 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday, with youngsters Leroy Sane, Niklas Suele and Serge Gnabry scoring the goals, and Loew insisted his side have a bright future.



“Our eyes remain fixed on Euro 2020, for which we will qualify and where we want to send a strong team again,” he added.



“We will continue to make room for our young players and to gradually integrate them into the national team.”

Ronald Koeman’s Holland will pip France to a Nations League semi-final spot with either a draw or a victory over Germany on Monday, after having won the first encounter 3-0 in Amsterdam last month.

– AFP