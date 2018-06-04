Loew slams ‘sloppy’ Germany, as Neuer makes comeback

Joachim Loew slammed "sloppy" Germany as the world champions crashed to a 2-1 defeat by Austria on Manuel Neuer's comeback to leave them winless in their last five games.

"If we play like that in Russia, then we have no chance," fumed Germany head coach Loew in Klagenfurt yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Less than a fortnight before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, Germany have now suffered back-to-back defeats after a 1-0 loss to Brazil in March.

The good news from a German perspective is that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer looks set to go to the World Cup, having proved his fitness despite eight months on the sidelines due to injury.

However, when the Germany defence buckled in the second half, Neuer was powerless to stop Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schoepf scoring after Mesut Oezil had given the Germans an early lead.

"That was a good comeback from Manuel Neuer after so long out," said Loew, who left out World Cup winners Thomas Mueller, Toni Kroos, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

"He made one or two outstanding saves, but the defeat annoys me.

"I am not upset about the loss, I am upset about the way we lost it. We are not used to that from our team. We let the Austrians get back in the game.

"We didn't put into practice what we had planned. After the break, we fell into a pattern which I didn't like at all and we were far too sloppy in our game going forward.

"There is a lot of work to do, but we won't drive ourselves crazy. In two weeks, the team will be very differently prepared."

Echoing his manager's views is Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus.

"We played very well in the first half, but we didn't play much football after the break. Today showed that we still have a lot of work to do," Reus told dfb.de.

Loew must cut four names today before Germany name their final 23-man World Cup squad and Nils Petersen is among several players who have reason to worry.

"After the break, we couldn't find a structure that deserved to win against Austria," he said.

The Freiburg striker was the top-scoring German in the Bundesliga, but is one of the chief candidates to be axed after making his debut for 76 minutes against Austria.

"I'll keep calm and let myself be surprised by whatever happens on Monday," he said.