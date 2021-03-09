Football

Loew to step down after European Championship

Joachim Loew.PHOTO: AFP
Mar 09, 2021 06:46 pm

Germany’s World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European Championship this July, the German FA confirmed on Tuesday (March 9).

In a statement, Loew said he was “full of pride and enormous gratitude” after nearly 15 years as national coach and that he was “motivated” for his swansong at the European competition from June 11-July 11.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of Germany since 2006 and lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the height of his tenure.

However, he has been heavily criticised since Germany exited the group stages at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. – AFP

