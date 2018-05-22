Lopetegui: Aspas and Rodrigo can play wide, Costa has the aggression

Nine months ago, Alvaro Morata could do no wrong.The Chelsea striker started the English Premier League season with a bang - scoring seven goals in seven games.

However, a back injury seemed to affect his confidence.

The Spaniard scored only three times in 22 games this year amid reports that he had fallen out with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Not surprisingly, he was left out of Spain's 23-man World Cup squad which was announced yesterday.

Asked about Morata, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui said: "I prefer to discuss those who are in the squad, we felt there were other forwards who could help us. With regards to him, it's true he had a challenging end to the season."

Lopetegui picked players based on form. Besides Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, he opted for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas and Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, who left Chelsea after falling out with Conte the previous season.

Said Lopetegui: "Aspas has the ability to play wide and cut inside, while Rodrigo can also adapt to that area.

"Diego gives us a central point of reference and is both competitive and aggressive, he also creates space."

Spain's star-studded squad include veterans such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta was one of two Spanish greats who played their last games for their respective clubs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

His 22-year association with Barcelona ended in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

With a tear in his eye, the 34-year-old midfielder walked off to a standing ovation from the Nou Camp in the second half and handed his captain's armband to Lionel Messi, reported AFP.

Meanwhile, former Spain striker Fernando Torres alsoplayed his last game for Atletico Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

SPAIN'S 23-MAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (A. Bilbao), David de Gea (Man United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Sergio Ramos (all Real Madrid), Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Sociedad), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Marco Asensio, Isco (both Real), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (both Barcelona), David Silva (Man City), Saul Niguez, Koke (both Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Lucas Vazquez (Real), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia)