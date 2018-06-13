Lopetegui the new Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid announced last night that they have appointed Julen Lopetegui as their coach for the next three seasons.

The 51-year-old, who is coach of the Spain national team, will join Real at the end of the World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow.

Lopetegui, who last month extended his contract with Spain to 2020, spent three years with Real as a player.

The hot seat at Real was vacated by Zinedine Zidane, who quit two weeks ago after leading Real to an precedented three consecutive Champions League titles.

The timing of the appointment has surprised some, with ESPN writer Dermot Corrigan tweeting that Lopetegui had just made his job with Spain at the World Cup much harder.

Corrigan tweeted: "If Spain do now fail at World Cup - or even lose to Messi/Argentina in the quarter-finals, Lopetegui's gonna have a tough time at Madrid from day one."

Spain face Portugal in their World Cup opener on Saturday morning (Singapore time).