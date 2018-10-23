Lopetegui unsure if he will take charge for El Clasico

Julen Lopetegui has said he will fight to turn Real Madrid's stuttering season around, but could not guarantee he will be in charge for Sunday's "El Clasico" against Barcelona.

Lopetegui's future is in doubt just four months after swopping the Spain national team for Real on the eve of the WorldCup.

GROUP G REAL MADRID VIKTORIA PLZEN

His side face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time), on the back of five games without a win.

"What I've learnt about this club is to fight, that is the DNA of this club," Lopetegui said at a press conference yesterday.

"That's what we're going to do, fight, both the players and the coaching staff. We know results haven't been great, but we're going to turn it around."

Asked if he knew that he would be in the dug-out when Real visit Nou Camp this weekend, Lopetegui said: "I'm here now, that's all I can say. I'm the coach at this moment.

"If you ask me what is going to happen in a month or a year, I can't tell you. We're focused on the present."

Real's poor run has left them seventh in La Liga, while defeat by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League last month sees them sitting third in Group G.

Key players have offered their support to Lopetegui. Captain Sergio Ramos has said it would be "crazy" to change coach so early in the season, while Marcelo insisted the team were "with him to the death" after Saturday's loss at home to Levante.

Lopetegui said: "They are champions not by coincidence, but because they are strong.