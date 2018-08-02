Lopetegui wants to ‘reinvent’ Real

New coach Julen Lopetegui spoke of rebooting a post-Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid into a force better than the side which featured the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Spain boss was speaking after watching his side lose 2-1 in an International Champions Cup fixture against Manchester United at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead through goals by Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera in the 18th and 27th minute respectively before Real pulled one back in first-half injury time through Karim Benzema.

Speaking after his side's first pre-season test, Lopetegui said: "We have the challenge of reinventing the team without a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo. I want to make this team even better than before.

"We have a squad chock full of excellent players, including (Gareth) Bale, and we want to have a good, united side."

Before the match, the 51-year-old said that Bale could fill the void left by Ronaldo's 100 million-euro (S$159.3 million) departure to Juventus last month.

The 29-year-old Welshman struggled to hold on to his place in the starting XI under previous manager Zinedine Zidane and said after his match-winning display in last season's 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool that he craved regular first team action.

It looks like he will get his wish under Lopetegui.

Reuters quoted the former Spain boss as saying: "Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid.

"He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to.

"Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities.

"He can help fill the void."

Lopetegui was keen to stress that the Portuguese's departure represented a "fantastic opportunity" for Bale, who has been linked by Spanish media with a move away from the club, to stay and show his talent.

"I don't walk to talk about hypothetical situations," the 51-year-old said, dismissing reports of Bale's possible return to the English Premier League, with United and his former team Tottenham Hotspur possible destinations.

"If this is the squad I have at start of season I'll be a happy man... he (Bale) is with the team.

"He's happy and aligned with our goals. It is the start of an exciting path for us."

Lopetegui also refused to entertain talk of a move for Chelsea custodian Thibaut Courtois, saying he was thrilled with his goalkeeping options - Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla and new signing Andriy Lunin.

He said: "I am thrilled with the goalkeepers that I have and I will not talk about players who are not part of this team."

Lopetegui was much less reticent to talk about 18-year-old starlet Vinicius Junior, who played his first match since signing from Flamengo for 46 million euros.

He said: "He started a little shy, but then he came on in leaps and bounds.

"He is very young and has to adapt to this style of football and what we ask of players. I thought he played a good game."

Vinicius added: "I am extremely happy to wear this shirt for the first time, irrespective of the result. I have settled into the squad very quickly."