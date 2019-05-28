Lothar Matthaeus confident Bayern Munich will sign Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaeus is certain that Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane, 23, will "enchant" the Allianz Arena faithful next season.

City manager Pep Guardiola said earlier this month that he wants the club to extend Sane's contract, but Bayern president Uli Hoeness has openly admitted that the Bundesliga champions are working on bringing the former Schalke 04 winger back to Germany.

Matthaeus believes Hoeness will get his way. He wrote in his Sky Sports Deutschland column: "A player who, in my eyes, will enchant the Bayern fans next year is Leroy Sane. I am sure he will move to Munich.

"If Uli Hoeness publicly reveals that he makes an effort for the player, in the vast majority of cases, he lands in Bavaria.

"And it would be a fantastic transfer as Sane is one of the best wingers out there. He is tricky, quick, a goal threat and is capable of playing on both wings."