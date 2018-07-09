Lovren: England are favourites, but we have nothing to lose

Croatia's Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has placed the favourites' tag on their semi-final opponents England, but added that they will be going into their match at the Luzhniki Stadium with a positive mentality.

The Eastern Europeans pipped hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals, after both teams were tied at 1-1 after full-time and 2-2 after extra-time yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Denis Cheryshev had put Russia in front in the 31st minute, but Andrej Kramaric equalised for Croatia eight minutes later.

In extra-time, Domagoj Vida made it 2-1 for Croatia before a leveller from Manuel Fernandes five minutes from time.

But Fernandes and Fedor Smolov both failed to convert their spot-kicks in the shootout.

Said Lovren: "England are one of the favourites to win the World Cup and you need to respect that, but we have nothing to lose. We will enjoy this game and hopefully we can make history."

Sweden coach Janne Andersson also believes that England can go on win the World Cup after his team lost 2-0 to the Three Lions in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Said Andersson: "They're a good football side, they don't give a lot of openings. I believe they are perfectly capable of going all the way."