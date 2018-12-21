Lovren wants Reds to emulate ‘Invincibles’

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes his team can match Arsenal's 2003/04 "Invincibles" by going the whole season unbeaten and lifting the English Premier League title.

Liverpool lead Manchester City by a point, with last Sunday's 3-1 victory over Manchester United extending their unbeaten league run to 17 matches this season.

epl WOLVES LIVERPOOL

"Hopefully, we can be unbeaten until the end of the season," AFP quoted Lovren as saying.

"Of course, it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it. Arsenal did it before so why not?

"I'm not sure that (Manchester City) have any weaknesses.

"Last year, they won by 19 points. They know how to manage themselves even when they lose.

"They also lost one or two games last year. Still they managed to be 19 points ahead.

"(But) it doesn't mean anything (this season).. .

"It will be a tight race and it's not only City. Tottenham are only a couple of points behind...

" Every game for us is a final."

The next "final" for Liverpool will be away to Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Reds manager Juergen Klopp was full of praise for seventh-placed Wolves ahead of the match, calling last year's Championship winners "an outstanding project".

He said: "That is an outstanding project. What they did last year in the Championship, I'm not sure that happened too often, the way they played.

"Usually in the Championship, you go up with this kind of old-school British football.

"It's a tough league and it makes sense. I think the only two teams in the last few years who did it differently were Huddersfield and Wolves. It's really unbelievable what they did."

Klopp, however, can call on an in-form Mohamed Salah against Wolves, with last season's EPL Golden Boot winner scoring four times and bagging an assist in his last four games.

But former Reds favourite Robbie Fowler believes as good as Salah is, he has some way to go before matching Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

Fowler told the Daily Mirror: "Salah has shown already that he's not a one-season wonder.

"But I'm something of a stickler for longevity when it comes to greatness...

"I'm not even going to remotely compare him to Rush or the others in the top six goal-scorers. Why? Not because I don't rate him, but because I'm waiting. For at least another five years, I reckon."