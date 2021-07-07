Lucas Paqueta sends Brazil into Copa America final

Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta - his second in two games - gave them a 1-0 win over Peru yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Meeting the hosts at the Maracana showpiece on Sunday morning will be the winner of this morning's semi-final between Argentina and Colombia.

"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on," Neymar, who set up Paqueta's goal, said with a smile. "I have friends there and in the final, Brazil will win."

Brazil have won the Copa America every time they hosted the tournament and they showed exactly why they are favourites to do so again early on in their semi-final.

Within the first 20 minutes, Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two point-blank saves to deny Neymar and Richarlison, plus another two blocks when Casemiro tried his luck from further out.

Brazil scored in the 33rd minute when Neymar beat three men on the left and clipped the ball across goal for Paqueta to volley home from 10 metres.

Neymar was quick to sing praises of the Lyon forward and said there was more to come.

"Paqueta is a great player, he's getting better with each game," he said.

"He had a great season with his club and here he is showing that he can be a very important player for Brazil."