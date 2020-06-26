Lucien Favre will remain as Borussia Dortmund coach

Borussia Dortmund will go into next season with Lucien Favre still the coach, as they bid to break Bayern Munich's monopoly on the Bundesliga, sports director Michael Zorc confirmed yesterday.

"We will have the same set-up next season. We want to go on the attack," Zorc said ahead of Dortmund's final game this season at home to Hoffenheim tomorrow.

There is a year left on Favre's contract, but there has been speculation he may leave as his Dortmund side have finished second to Bayern for the last two league seasons.

Last season, under the Swiss, Dortmund led by as many as nine points and topped the table as late as April before finishing runners-up by two points.

This season they will again finish second, but trail Bayern by 10 points going into the final round of matches.

Zorc did rule out extending Favre's contract past next year.