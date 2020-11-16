Luis Enrique backs Sergio Ramos after penalty misses

Sergio Ramos missed two penalties as Spain needed a late equaliser from Gerard Moreno to draw 1-1 with Switzerland yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Nations League A, Group 4, but coach Luis Enrique backed his captain.

Ramos was making his 177th appearance for Spain to become the most capped European player in history, pulling clear of Italy's Gianluigi Buffon, who has 176.

But it was a night to forget in Basel for the defender, who saw one spot-kick saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer but backed himself to score a second, only to miss again with a dreadful Panenka.

The Swiss went ahead via Remo Freuler but finished with 10 men after Nico Elvedi's red.

Said Enrique: "Sergio's numbers for penalties are out of this world. If there had been a third penalty, he would have taken that one as well."