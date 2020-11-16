Football

Luis Enrique backs Sergio Ramos after penalty misses

Luis Enrique backs Sergio Ramos after penalty misses
Sergio Ramos. PHOTO: EPA
Nov 16, 2020 06:00 am

Sergio Ramos missed two penalties as Spain needed a late equaliser from Gerard Moreno to draw 1-1 with Switzerland yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Nations League A, Group 4, but coach Luis Enrique backed his captain.

Ramos was making his 177th appearance for Spain to become the most capped European player in history, pulling clear of Italy's Gianluigi Buffon, who has 176.

But it was a night to forget in Basel for the defender, who saw one spot-kick saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer but backed himself to score a second, only to miss again with a dreadful Panenka.

The Swiss went ahead via Remo Freuler but finished with 10 men after Nico Elvedi's red.

Said Enrique: "Sergio's numbers for penalties are out of this world. If there had been a third penalty, he would have taken that one as well."

Ramos had previously scored 25 penalties in a row and his inaccuracy from the spot cost Spain, who will now have to beat Germany on Wednesday morning to reach the final four. - AFP

France players not weighed down by club issues: Didier Deschamps
Football

Les Bleus not weighed down by club issues

Related Stories

Timo Werner scores twice on his return to Leipzig

Fernando Santos defends benching in-form Diogo Jota

South Korea’s clash with Qatar in doubt due to Covid-19

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football