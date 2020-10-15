Football

Luis Enrique criticises "obsession" with blaming David de Gea

Oct 15, 2020 06:00 am

Spain coach Luis Enrique hit back at critics of David de Gea after a shock 1-0 defeat by Ukraine, saying that blaming the 29-year-old goalkeeper has become an "obsession".

Viktor Tsygankov scored the winner against the run of play in the 76th minute of the Nations League A, Group 4 clash yesterday morning (Singapore time), catching a poorly positioned de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area.

Enrique defended his No. 1, telling Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito de Jugones: "Blaming de Gea is an obsession and has become a turn on.

"The responsibility for each goal belongs to the whole team. We need to improve and create more scoring chances. I am happy with what I have seen today within the squad."

