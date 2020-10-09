Luis Enrique hails Adama Traore after his Spain debut

Spain coach Luis Enrique hailed Adama Traore following his international debut against Portugal yesterday morning (Singapore time), saying it was impossible to stop him without double-teaming him.

Having twice had to withdraw from the Spain squad due to injury, and with Mali also vying for his international allegiance, the 24-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger showed La Roja he was worth the wait during the 0-0 friendly draw at the Jose Alvalade.

Said Enrique: "Adama has been Adama in his purest form.

"That is what we want him to be, with his ability to beat opponents. He has played a killer pass to Dani Olmo that did not lead to a goal.

"With one player, they will not to be able to stop him. They are going to have to use two players."

On the goalless draw, Enrique added: "People cannot be sad today for not having seen goals.

"It was fun. We created that, and who scores interests me very little."

His opposite number Fernando Santos was less enthused, calling the opening stages "miserable".

The Portugal coach added that his side's Nations League clash with France on Monday morning "will be a different game."