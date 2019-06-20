Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach, Robert Moreno takes over

Spain's national coach Luis Enrique has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by his No. 2, Robert Moreno.

The Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales made this announcement at a news conference last night, saying that: "It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself which we are grateful for. We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do."

Enrique became Spain coach last July following the team's exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro, after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

Enrique took charge of Spain's Uefa Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but flew home hours before their second game away to Malta in March for personal reasons.

Moreno, who has worked with Enrique in all of his previous spells at Celta Vigo, AS Roma and Barcelona, has taken charge of the team since then, and has vowed to continue Enrique's work, the Mirror reported.

"It's a bittersweet day. I dreamt of becoming a head coach one day, but not in this way," said Moreno, who led Spain to three wins in as many games.

"We are very responsible for the work entrusted to us, we will try to continue with the work we have done with Luis, we want to leave Luis's work at the top."