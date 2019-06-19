Luis Suarez happy to welcome Neymar back to Barcelona

Luis Suarez has welcomed Neymar's possible return to Barcelona, saying: "Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?"

The Brazilian's future at Paris Saint-Germain appears up in the air after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, "Nobody forced him to sign here" and warned that he would not tolerate any more "celebrity behaviour".

Brazilian broadcaster Globo have since reported that the 27-year-old is close to rejoining Barcelona.

Neymar left the La Liga side to join PSG in August 2017 for a world-record 222 million euros (S$341.4m).

When asked about the prospect of Neymar's return, Barca striker Suarez told Spanish broadcaster RAC1: "I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, (Lionel) Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar.

"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, (we) won the Treble...

"Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?"

The 32-year-old Uruguayan was less open about another reported Barcelona target, Antoine Griezmann.

He said: "What I have to say, as I said last year, is that he is a quality player. But he is an Atletico (Madrid) player and I prefer not to comment on it."

Meanwhile, Neymar's coach at international level, Tite, suggested the star striker go where he would feel the happiest.

"I would go to a team where I always felt happy - as a person, as a human being and as a family, because there I will be professionally better," said the Brazil boss, who was denied the services of his team's talisman at the ongoing Copa America due to an ankle ligament injury.

"They are very particular situations. It is a professional issue. It has to do with where you feel good, where you feel happy."

However, Josep Vives, a spokesman for Barcelona's board of directors, said he would not be drawn into the "trap" of discussing Neymar's possible return to the Nou Camp.

He told Madrid-based daily Marca: "It's something we're not going to get into. Now, he is a PSG player and we do not have to talk. We will not say anything because we will fall into a trap."