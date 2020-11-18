Luis Suarez to miss Barca match after testing positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of this weekend's La Liga outing against Barcelona, which would have been the first time he faced his former team.

The 33-year-old, who is Uruguay's all-time top scorer, also missed their World Cup qualifier against Brazil this morning (Singapore time).

"Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19," the Uruguayan football federation said in a statement.

All three are "in good health", it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive last Saturday, after Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also tested positive for the coronavirus, joining international teammate Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.