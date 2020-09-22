Luis Suarez set for 2-year deal with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed a deal with the club to end his contract and settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain yesterday.

The Uruguayan, who finished as the Catalan side's second-highest scorer last season behind captain Lionel Messi, was not wanted by new Barca coach Ronald Koeman and had been looking for a new club.

Suarez, 33, has a year to run on his Barca contract and has agreed a deal with the club to cut it short, reports said.

Mundo Deportivo said Suarez has negotiated a two-season contract with Atletico, although the club will need to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the attacker.

Reports in Italy said Juventus are in talks with Atletico to bring Spain striker Alvaro Morata back on loan.

Suarez had been heavily linked with Juventus, who opened their Serie A campaign with 3-0 win over Sampdoria yesterday morning (Singapore time).

But Juve coach Andrea Pirlo said Suarez's move to Italy was unlikely due to the difficulty in getting an EU passport.

Barca do not start their La Liga campaign until next Monday morning against Villarreal.