Luka Modric the latest addition to injury crisis at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the latest player to succumb to the club's recent injury curse after picking up a thigh problem, which is set to rule him out of the club's Champions League opener away to Paris Saint-Germain next week.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner did not train with Real yesterday after returning from international duty with Croatia and the club released a brief statement saying he had injured his right adductor, without stating how long he would be out.

Modric's injury takes Real's list of injured players up to eight ahead of tomorrow's game at home to Levante.

Coach Zinedine Zidane will have a selection headache, with Gareth Bale suspended after getting sent off in last week's 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Marquee signing Eden Hazard is still yet to make his competitive debut since his 100-million-euro (S$152m) move from Chelsea due to injury, while James Rodriguez, Isco, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Marco Asensio are also still unavailable.

The Santiago Bernabeu crowd have yet to see Hazard in a competitive match, although the Belgian is nearing a return, reported Marca.

Modric's ailment, rather curiously, is the eighth muscle injury of the season, which is a concern behind the scenes at Real.

September is hardly shaping up to be kind to Los Blancos either.