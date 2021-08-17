Lukaku and Kante in line to face Arsenal

Chelsea's returning striker Romelu Lukaku is set to make his second debut for the club in Sunday's London Derby against Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The Belgian was not involved in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League last Saturday, as he was observing Covid-19 protocols after travelling from Italy to rejoin the club from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea in a reported £97.5 million (S$183m) move seven years on from his departure after helping Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

"We expect Romelu to finish quarantine in time to be able to join the team training on Tuesday. We will try to prepare him to play against Arsenal and hopefully, he can be on the pitch," Tuchel said.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who missed Chelsea's first league game of the season as a precaution after ankle pain, is expected to be involved on Sunday, Tuchel added.

"N'Golo felt discomfort in his ankle on Friday. He felt it in the warm-up to the Super Cup match against Villarreal. He played a little bit in pain and (last Friday) he felt it again," Tuchel said.

"We decided to take him out and not take any risk now at the beginning of the season. I think N'Golo will be back in the middle of the week to get ready for Arsenal."

However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out of contention after testing positive for Covid-19.

With Arsenal starting their EPL campaign with a 2-0 loss at newly promoted Brentford, the Gunners faithful are fearing the worst when they face the likes of Lukaku.