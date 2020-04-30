Lyon chief mulling over Ligue 1 play-offs

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Tuesday that he was "not sure" the Ligue 1 season would be cancelled, despite French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe saying that professional football could not be played in the country until September.

After the PM's announcement, France's sports ministry told AFP that sports fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August.

"Does this mean the championship is over? I'm not sure,"Aulas, whose side are seventh in Ligue 1, told AFP.

"Since the championship is not finished, I think that it's necessary to do everything to find an alternative solution, by playing a certain number of play-offs during the month of August or postponing next season until September 15."

The clubs will meet today to discuss the options.