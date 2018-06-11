Lyon end Fekir talk with Liverpool

Lyon have ended negotiations with Liverpool over the possible move of forward Nabil Fekir to the English Premier League club.

"Nabil Fekir is staying at Lyon... pending other propositions," said Lyon in a statement, just hours after French football federation chief Noel Le Graet claimed Fekir had undergone a Liverpool medical.

British media reported that the 24-year-old, who is in France's World Cup squad, was on the verge of joining Liverpool for 60 to 70 million euros (S$94m to S$110m).