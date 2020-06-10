Madrid in talks to host Champions League final, says its mayor

Madrid's mayor has said the Spanish capital is in talks about hosting this year's Champions League final if organisers decide to move it from Istanbul due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

European football's biggest game was scheduled to be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30, before the competition was postponed at the last-16 stage in March due to the crisis.

"I know arrangements are being made, and I want to declare the city hall's absolute support for this Champions League final being held in Madrid," the city's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told network 13TV yesterday.

"We have the adequate safety conditions, the infrastructure and public services to hold it, and it would send a message to the world that despite all the drama we have lived, Madrid isn't giving up and is on the rise again."

No official announcement has been made about whether the re-arranged final will take place in Istanbul.

A New York Times report last month said the showpiece event will not be held in the Turkish city and alternative venues were being considered.