Maguire going nowhere: Puel

Ahead of the close of the English Premier League's transfer window early this morning (Singapore time), Leicester City manager Claude Puel warned Manchester United that a late transfer for central defender Harry Maguire is impossible.

British media had reported that Jose Mourinho's United would launch a world-record bid for a defender on the back of Maguire's impressive World Cup campaign in Russia, where England reached the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The 25-year-old will be in Leicester's squad for tomorrow morning's English Premier League opener at Old Trafford, and Puel said joking: "I can confirm he is going to Manchester but only for a couple of hours.

"I am happy to keep Harry. He is our best player.

"I am a football manager and I want to keep our best players for the squad and for our season.

"Harry is happy to remain with us. And I am happy with his attitude. He came back with (Leicester and England team mate) Jamie (Vardy) with a smile, with freshness."

Leicester have already lost influential winger Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City last month, and Puel wants to keep the rest of his core group of players at the club.

"For us it (a Maguire transfer) is not possible. It is not serious. We have to prepare for this season with good possibilities," he added.

"We want to keep good ambition. We lost Riyad Mahrez, who was a very valuable player for us, so it was important to keep our best players and have good additions to the squad."

Yesterday, young Croatian defender Filip Benkovic became the sixth new arrival at the King Power Stadium after Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Rachid Ghezzal and Danny Ward. Defender Caglar Soyuncu is also expected to sign for the Foxes.

New players won't be the only thing Foxes fans can look forward to this season, with Kasper Schmeichel saying Leicester will adopt a more possession-based game this season.

Leicester showed glimpses of the switch last season after Puel took charge of the club last October but attempting to take the game to United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener will be a challenge, the 31-year-old Danish goalkeeper conceded.

"We've classically been a counter-attacking type of side. The manager now wants us to try and take a bit more control of the game, to try and dominate possession a little bit more," Schmeichel told the club website.