Maguire out, Shaw a doubt for Villarreal

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be sidelined for a few weeks with a calf injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Champions League group game against Villarreal.

Maguire and fellow defender Luke Shaw did not take part in yesterday's training session, but Solskjaer added he was hopeful Shaw could make the squad.

The two were substituted after injuries in last Saturday's 1-0 English Premier League home loss to Aston Villa.

"Harry is, more or less, definitely out and it doesn't look good. It's Harry's calf and it might take a few weeks," Solskjaer told reporters.

"Luke has been in today so I'll give him a chance to be involved. He didn't train with the team."

United will also be without right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he was sent off during the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in their Champions League opener.

United are bottom of Group F but he said the Villarreal match, a repeat of last year's Europa League final, was not a "must-win" game.

"It is a group stage, you need 10 or maybe 12 points to go through... If you end up with zero or one point after two games, you need four wins. (It is) not a must-win game but an important one," he said.

"We have played (Villarreal) five times, every time it has been a draw... They can play from the back. It is hard to press against them, which I thought we did well in the final."