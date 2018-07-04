Mahrez finally set to move to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is set to secure a move to English champions Manchester City from Leicester City for a reported fee of £60 million (S$107.9 million), seven months after the Foxes turned down an offer from Manchester City, according to British media reports yesterday.

The 27-year-old Algerian international - whose performances in Leicester's astonishing title win in 2016 earned him the Players' Player of the Year award - is according to Sky Sports News due to undergo a medical at Manchester City this week.

Mahrez - who signed from French side Le Havre for just £400,000 in 2014 - sat out two matches following Leicester's demanding £80m for him after declining a £50m offer plus young winger Patrick Roberts ( who is valued at £15m) from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

However, both Press Association Sport and Sky Sports reported that with Leicester having signed highly rated James Maddison from second-tier Norwich City for £24m and, with a month to go to the falling of the transfer window curtain, they are now willing to sell him.

Leicester have allowed him extra time off since Mahrez - who has made 179 appearances for them, scoring 48 times - went off on international duty with his country last month.

Mahrez, along with striker Jamie Vardy and French midfielder N'Golo Kante became unlikely household names during the title-winning season as Italian manager Claudio Ranieri engineered one of the greatest sporting surprises of all time.