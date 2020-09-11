Football

Major transfers at last season’s top-8 EPL sides

Sep 11, 2020 06:00 am

LIVERPOOL (Last season: 1st)

IN: Kostas Tsimikas (DF, Olympiakos)

OUT: Dejan Lovren (DF, Zenit St Petersburg), Adam Lallana (MF, Brighton)

MAN CITY (2nd)

IN: Nathan Ake (DF, Bournemouth), Ferran Torres (FW, Valencia)

OUT: David Silva (MF, Real Sociedad), Leroy Sane (FW, Bayern Munich), Angelino (DF, Leipzig - loan), Claudio Bravo (GK, Real Betis)

MAN UNITED (3rd)

IN: Donny van de Beek (MF, Ajax), Odion Ighalo (FW, Shanghai Shenhua - loan)

OUT: Alexis Sanchez (FW, Inter Milan), Tahith Chong (FW, Werder Bremen - loan), Angel Gomes (MF, Boavista)

CHELSEA (4th)

IN: Timo Werner (FW, Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (FW, Ajax), Ben Chilwell (DF, Leicester), Malang Sarr (DF, Nice), Thiago Silva (DF, PSG), Kai Havertz (MF, Bayer Leverkusen)

OUT: Pedro (FW, Roma), Willian (FW, Arsenal), Michy Batshuayi (FW, Palace)

LEICESTER CITY (5th)

IN: Timothy Castagne (DF, Atalanta)

OUT: Ben Chilwell (DF, Chelsea)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (6th)

IN: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (MF, Southampton), Matt Doherty (DF, Wolves), Joe Hart (GK, Burnley)

OUT: Kyle Walker-Peters (DF, Southampton), Jan Vertonghen (DF, Benfica), Michel Vorm (GK, released), Oliver Skipp (MF, Norwich - loan), Troy Parrott (FW, Millwall - loan)

WOLVES (7th)

IN: Fabio Silva (FW, Porto), Fernando Marcal (DF, Lyon), Vitinha (MF, Porto)

OUT: Helder Costa (FW, Leeds United), Matt Doherty (DF, Tottenham)

ARSENAL (8th)

IN: Willian (FW, Chelsea), Dani Ceballos (MF, Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (DF, Lille), Cedric Soares (DF, Southampton), Pablo Mari (DF, Flamengo)

OUT: Dinos Mavropanos (DF, Stuttgart - loan), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (MF, Roma)

*DF - defender, MF - midfielder, FW - forward

