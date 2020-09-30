Make a virtual date with Arsene Wenger

Football fans can make a virtual date with legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as he launches his autobiography My Life in Red and White.

Le Professeur, as he was christened by the British media, was a transformative figure in the modernisation of English football during his 1996-2018 tenure at Arsenal, where he won three league titles and seven FA Cups.

He also led the Gunners to their only Champions League final in 2006 and their first Uefa Cup final in 2000. Most famously, Wenger's 2003/04 Invincibles went the entire English Premier League season unbeaten, a feat matched only once in the history of England's top flight.

The 70-year-old, who is now Fifa's chief of global football development, will be conducting a live stream and book launch session for fans in Singapore on Oct 13.

The event is organised by The Arts House and UK production company Fane.