Makeshift Real Madrid prevail as Liverpool, Barcelona await

A patched-up Real Madrid began a crucial week by beating Eibar 2-0 on Saturday to increase the pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

With Liverpool to come in the Champions League on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) and a Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday, Real welcomed a comfortable win thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.

Victory means Atletico's advantage over Zinedine Zidane's side is reduced to three points before they played away at Sevilla this morning.

Barcelona, who are four points off the top, host Real Valladolid tomorrow.

Zidane picked a makeshift starting line-up but not by choice, with Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos both on the bench, the latter after returning early from international duty due to a muscle problem.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Federico Valverde were all injured and left out completely, while Luka Modric, Asensio and Benzema, whose goal against Eibar was his 11th in his last 10 games, were taken off in the second half.