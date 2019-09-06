Malaysia stun Indonesia 3-2 with late winner in Jakarta

Malaysia pulled off a last-gasp 3-2 win against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium to kick off their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign with a bang.

But it was Indonesia who got off to a good start in front of the home crowd in Jakarta when Beto Goncalves, 38, opened the scoring from a Saddil Ramdani pass in the 12th minute.

Malaysia's eventual injury-time hero Mohamadou Sumareh hit back in the 37th minute, just a minute after he came on for Hadin Azman.

But the hosts restored their advantage just two minutes later when the Brazilian-born Beto scored with a curling shot from outside the area.

Syafiq Ahmad got Harimau Malaya back on level terms in the 66th minute, heading home Safawi Rasid's cross to make it 2-2.

The Asian Zone Group G tie looked set to end in a stalemate, until Sumareh intervened.

The Gambia-born winger struck in the seventh minute of injury time, prodding home a cross by Matthew Davies.

It brought an end to a testy encounter, which was stopped around the 75th minute for around five to seven minutes, reportedly due to crowd trouble.

Meanwhile, the other match in Group G, featuring another pair of South-east Asian teams in Thailand and Vietnam, ended in a goalless stalemate at the Thammasat Stadium near Bangkok.

The final team in the group are the United Arab Emirates, who did not play yesterday.