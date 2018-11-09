Malaysia, Vietnam off to winning starts

Malaysia's Aidil Zaquan (No. 7) shielding the ball from Cambodia's Chan Vathanaka as goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat gets ready just in case.

Vietnam and Malaysia got off to winning starts in their respective AFF Suzuki Cup Group A matches yesterday.

Malaysia opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over hosts Cambodia in Phnom Penh's National Olympic Stadium, thanks to Norshahrul Idlan Talaha's headed goal in the 30th minute.

GROUP A CAMBODIA MALAYSIA 0 1 (Norshahrul Idlan Talaha 30)

The veteran striker glanced home from eight metres after Syamer Kutty Abba's driving run through midfield eventually allowed Zaquan Adha to send in a decisive cross.

In Vientiane, visitors Vietnam cruised to a 3-0 win over Laos, who are coached by Singapore's V. Sundram Moorthy.

Park Hang Seo's side, who won the regional title in 2008 and are one of the pre-tournament favourites, were dominant against a Laos team that packed the defence and offered little in the attacking third.

Nguyen Cong Phuong put the visitors in front at the New Laos National Stadium 11 minutes into the game when he rifled a right-footed shot into the top corner from 12 metres.

And, as the half-time whistle approached, Nguyen Anh Duc scored the second after Luong Xuan Truong's initial effort from distance had come back off the post.

Nguyen Quang Hai's curling free-kick found the bottom corner of Saymanolinh Paseuth's goal midway through the second half as the Vietnamese ensured they would top Group A after the opening round of matches. - REUTERS

GROUP A MATCHES ON MONDAY