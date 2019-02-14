Malmo clash crucial for under-fire Sarri

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 32, 1ST LEG MALMO CHELSEA

The Europa League might not be top of Chelsea's priorities, but in the current circumstances, tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) last-32, first-leg clash away to Malmo in Sweden takes on extra importance for Maurizio Sarri's side.

The Italian's days at Stamford Bridge could be numbered after last Sunday's humiliating 6-0 defeat at Manchester City, their heaviest loss in 28 years and also their fourth consecutive away defeat, reported AFP.

But Sarri is still there for now as the London club continue a gruelling run of fixtures - the two legs of the tie against Malmo come either side of the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester United. Another meeting with City in the League Cup final follows.

The Italian, though, has received a boost with star player Eden Hazard praising his football philosophy. He told Chelsea's website: "All the managers I've played for have given me something.

"From when I started with Claude Puel at Lille, to now with Maurizio Sarri. They all see football in different ways...

"Jose Mourinho was special, but the way Sarri and Rudi Garcia like to play is more like my philosophy of football."