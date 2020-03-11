Man City-Arsenal game postponed as precaution against coronavirus: EPL

Pep Guardiola's meeting with his former assistant Mikel Arteta has been pushed back.

The English Premier League has postponed the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Thursday morning (March 12, Singapore time), after Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for Covid-19.

The rescheduling was done as a precaution, as Marinakis, who also owns Greek club Olympiakos, had also visited the Emirates Stadium for a Europa League match last month.

Marinakis, 52, had announced on social media on Tuesday that he was taking “all necessary measures” and “feeling well”.

SYMPTOMS

Forest said in a statement: "Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece.

"During his stay in Nottingham, he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

"The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken."

In a statement released on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), the EPL said: "Tonight's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement on Tuesday that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted Covid-19.

"Thirteen days ago, Olympiakos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Uefa Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club's owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

"Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation.

"The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's match will be rearranged.

"We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."

Separately, Wolverhampton Wanderers had requested to postpone next week's Europa League match against Olympiakos due to the coronavirus threat, but it has been rejected by Uefa.

Wolves said they respected Uefa's decision and will travel to Greece for the fixture, which will be played behind closed doors.

Across Europe, the German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga are among leagues to have announced the implementation of closed-door games, while the Italian Serie A has been suspended till April 3, along with all sporting events in Italy.