Man City assemble first billion-euro squad
English Premier League champions Manchester City are the first club to have spent more than 1 billion euros (S$1.52 billion) to assemble their squad, a study has shown.
Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent 1.01b euros on their current squad.
French champions Paris Saint-Germain were second, having spent 913 million euros and Spain's Real Madrid were third with 902m euros.
Manchester United (751m euros) have the second-most expensive squad in the EPL, followed by Champions League winners Liverpool (639m euros).
The EPL average was 345m euros, the study showed.
At the other end of the scale, Germany's Paderborn (4m euros) had the cheapest squad in the study, which looked at clubs from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights. - REUTERS
