Man City assemble first billion-euro squad

English Premier League champions Manchester City are the first club to have spent more than 1 billion euros (S$1.52 billion) to assemble their squad, a study has shown.

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent 1.01b euros on their current squad.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were second, having spent 913 million euros and Spain's Real Madrid were third with 902m euros.

Manchester United (751m euros) have the second-most expensive squad in the EPL, followed by Champions League winners Liverpool (639m euros).

The EPL average was 345m euros, the study showed.