Man City end two-match losing run, go second

Manchester City ended their two-match losing streak in the English Premier League with a 3-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's yesterday.

City have struggled recently, losing three of their last four EPL matches before yesterday, as leaders Liverpool gained ground on the champions.

With yesterday's result, the Citizens climb back above Tottenham Hotspur to second spot, seven points adrift of the Reds with 18 matches left.

Pep Guardiola's men opened the scoring when David Silva swept home a Bernardo Silva cross in the 10th minute.

But the Saints equalised on 37 minutes when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was sent off late on, robbed Aymeric Laporte and lashed an unstoppable shot past Ederson.

City made it 3-1 before the break, through a James Ward-Prowse own-goal on 45 minutes and a Sergio Aguero header three minutes into first-half added time.

They host Liverpool on Friday morning (Singapore time).

LAST NIGHT'S OTHER RESULTS:

C. Palace 0 Chelsea 1, Burnley 2 West Ham 0