Man City equal 28-game unbeaten club record

Manchester City equalled their club record of 28 games unbeaten yesterday morning (Singapore time), hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to tighten their grip at the top of the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men were made to sweat after Conor Coady cancelled out an early own goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike saw them extend their cushion to 15 points, ahead of second-placed Manchester United's match with Crystal Palace this morning.

City's 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions equals their run from April to December 2017, as they look on course for a third EPL title in four years.

City, who have also won their 21st match in a row, have not trailed for a single minute in their past 19 EPL games- matching Arsenal's record in 1998/99.